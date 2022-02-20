SPY PHOTO: Can You SPY What's WRONG With This SUBARU?

To say Subaru's suffer from some MASSIVE stereotypes would we one of life's biggest understatements. So you can imagine what we thought when we saw this one tooling around SoCal today.

Can you notice what's wrong or OFF on this Subie?

Normally, you would see stickers promoting all kinds of political and lifestyle causes but have you EVER seen one with the OPPOSITE message?

Like this one with the Let's Go BRANDON sticker?

Which leads us to ask do you EVER see Subaru's with PRO-Conservative messages?







