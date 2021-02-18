SPY PHOTO! HOLY TOLEDO! Model S Refresh NABBED!

Someone with a sharp eye nabbed the refreshed model S in Toledo, Ohio



Looks like we’re seeing a couple new things here:



* likely an option to have a regular steering wheel, but still looks like touch buttons for turn signals, etc (based on fingerprint smudges from photo)?



* NFC card reader is below the screen, possibly sharing same space as the wireless phone charger?



* PRND gear selector as touch buttons flanking the hazard lights button below the wireless phone charger?



* cup holder position still sub-optimal, now even requiring duct tape and possibly spilling out the entire contents of the cup?



Look closely and tell us if they missed any details.



(image enhanced by Auto Spies)







