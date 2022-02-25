SPY PHOTO: NEXT MINI Countryman CAUGHT! Design FORWARD or BACKWARD In YOUR Opinion?

Agent001 submitted on 2/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:27:37 PM

Views : 378 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Supposedly, this is the next MINI Countryman.

What are your thoughts?





SPY PHOTO: NEXT MINI Countryman CAUGHT! Design FORWARD or BACKWARD In YOUR Opinion?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)