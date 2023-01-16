SPY PHOTOS: 2023 BMW X1 SPIED On Flight Run In Camo. Not The Kind Of Run That You THINK.

Some people are lucky. Some say you MAKE your OWN luck.



Well, we think we're LUCKY AND make luck happen ourselves.



Today was just PURE chance.



One of the Agents is on a plane for Alaska today to maybe stumble upon some new products in winter testing and hopefully to see the Northern Lights.



So imagine our surprise when this pulls by us at LAX this am.



















We've seen camoed cars in a lot fo strange places, but NOT doing a flight run, dropping off at the airport!









