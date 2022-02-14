SPY PHOTOS! 2023 Ford Explorer CAUGHT In China With HUGE New Screen. You DIG?

Agent001 submitted on 2/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:27 PM

Views : 560 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: weibo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

These shot were caught on Chinese site Weibo.

Give us your thoughts of the updates to the explorer? And should these changes make their way to the USA model refresh?










Read Article


SPY PHOTOS! 2023 Ford Explorer CAUGHT In China With HUGE New Screen. You DIG?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)