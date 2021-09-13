SPY PHOTOS: 2023 GM Truck Faces To Get TOTAL Makeover? Sources Say....

Just days after Chevrolet’s 2022 Silverado 1500 facelift has gone public, we got the most revealing look at the new face destined for the 2023 Silverado HD.



The new shots give us our first good look at the updated HD’s placeholder headlight/LED arrangement. While the final production lighting still hasn’t reached roadgoing prototypes, the test truck caught here suggests significant changes for the facelifted front-fascia. Early indications point to a far more conventional face for the updated truck, apparently stepping away from the controversial, polarizing styling applied to the current Silverado HD.







