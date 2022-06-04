SPY PHOTOS! 2023 Hyundai Palisade To Get GRILLED At The NY Auto Show! First Shots!

Hyundai today provided teaser images of its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV before its global debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 13 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

The design of the 2023 Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV. A wider cascading grille form outlines rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance. The new forward lighting signature features vertically-connected LED composite lights that frame the grille creating a sharp-edged, technical appeal. New, multi-spoke alloy wheels fill the wheel openings for a solid, premium appearance.

Are you down with the new face and is it different ENOUGH to take sales for them to a new level?








