SPY PHOTOS! 2023 Suzuki Jimny Five-Door CAUGHT!

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been leaked ahead of its planned reveal and 2023 Australian launch.



The highly anticipated stretched Jimny ‘long’ is expected to make its premiere at India’s Auto Expo in January 2023 – reflecting Suzuki’s dominant presence on the subcontinent.



We’ve been seeing camouflaged test versions getting around for ages now. Unlike the Japan-made three-door, it’s currently expected Jimny 5-door models will be built in India for Australia.







More photos and info at the link...





