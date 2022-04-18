SPY PHOTOS! 2024 Chevy Blazer SPIED!

And it's still a mom-mobile....Why not a full line of Bronco competitors that actually LIVE UP to the Blazer mystique?



Just do NOT get GM. Wasted opportunities are their JAM.









The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV has been spotted testing for the first time. The crossover will ride on GM’s BEV3 architecture and offer a performance-focused SS variant to compete with the Ford Mustang Mach E GT. #Chevrolet #BlazerEV pic.twitter.com/ax1keMtish — Justin Smith (@JustinSmith002) April 18, 2022



