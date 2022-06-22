SPY PHOTOS! 2024 Honda Accord CAUGHT!

Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a prototype of the Civic’s soon-to-be-redesigned big brother – the 2024 Honda Accord.



Updates include a new front grille design, slimmer headlights, and more squared-off lines, overall, when compared to the current-gen model. The existing Accord carried over many of its stying elements from its predecessor, but that doesn’t appear to be the case here, as the 2024 Accord retains its overall familiar mid-size sedan shape, albeit with sharper lines.



We see some Bangle back from this shot...











More photos and details at the link...





Read Article