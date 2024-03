The 2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 are being updated to attract the luxury and performance customer in the compact SUV segment. The Q5 boasts advanced safety features and a comfortable, connected cabin, while the SQ5 takes performance to the next level with a powerful engine and dynamic handling. Both models are expected to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025, with pricing starting around $58,500.













