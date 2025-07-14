SPY PHOTOS! 2026 Hyundai Palisade FINALLY SPIED Totally Uncovered On Road In SoCal! HOLY POOR MAN'S RANGE ROVER CLONE!

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has been caught cruising Southern California’s roads, fully exposed, and it’s a shameless clone of the Range Rover’s iconic profile and rear design. This second-generation three-row SUV, codenamed LX3, is Hyundai’s bold attempt to mimic luxury at a fraction of the cost—starting around $39,000 compared to a Range Rover’s $90,000-plus sticker. While Hyundai packs in tech and a new hybrid option, the Palisade’s exterior is an unapologetic rip-off, blending Range Rover’s stately aesthetics with budget-friendly practicality to rival the Mazda CX-90 and Toyota Grand Highlander.



The Palisade’s silhouette is a near-carbon copy of the Range Rover’s boxy, upright stance. Its side profile mirrors the British icon’s flat roofline, clean window line from A- to D-pillar, and minimalist body surfacing. The rear is where Hyundai’s mimicry shines—or rather, plagiarizes. The Palisade sports vertical LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate that echo the Range Rover’s signature rear, complete with a subtle fender bulge that screams premium off-roader. Up front, a massive rectangular grille and stacked LED headlights add a modern twist, but the Range Rover DNA dominates the overall design, especially in the rugged XRT Pro trim with its all-terrain tires and raised ground clearance.

Inside, Hyundai pivots to a Genesis-inspired cabin, distancing itself slightly from its Range Rover obsession. Dual 12.3-inch displays under a curved panel, wood trim, and ambient lighting create a near-luxury vibe. The stretched 2.7-inch wheelbase boosts second- and third-row legroom, with seating for seven, eight, or nine (Korea-only). The center console’s island design and optional captain’s chairs add versatility, though the focus remains on aping luxury.



Powering this clone is a new 3.5-liter V-6 with 287 hp or a 329-hp hybrid pairing a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with electric motors, promising 30+ mpg highway. Both use an eight-speed automatic, with all-wheel drive optional. Set to launch in summer 2025, the Palisade delivers Range Rover style and substance at a bargain price. Hyundai’s blatant copying may raise eyebrows, but for budget-conscious families craving that premium SUV look, this “poor man’s Range Rover” could be a game-changer.



What say you Spies? How does it look ON-ROAD to you?
























