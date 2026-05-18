SPY PHOTOS: 2027 AMG GT63: Mercedes-AMG’s Secret Just Got Leaked in 4K...

In the world of automotive espionage, leaks have become an art form. On a quiet evening in mid-2026, a striking white 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe appeared across enthusiast forums and social media, courtesy of the popular YouTube channel MercBenzKing. The glossy render—complete with aggressive Panamericana grille, sleek fastback profile, massive black wheels, and a license plate reading “S GT 63”—quickly went viral, offering fans their clearest look yet at the next-generation four-door GT.



According to insiders, the images originated from an internal marketing presentation or early digital asset package prepared for dealership briefings. A source close to the leak suggests an anonymous employee or agency contractor inadvertently (or deliberately) shared the files via a unsecured cloud storage link. Within hours, the high-resolution PNG found its way to car-spotting groups before MercBenzKing polished and uploaded it in a full “review” video featuring dramatic lighting and a suited presenter leaning on the hood.



This wasn’t the first glimpse—spy photos of camouflaged prototypes had circulated since late 2025—but the clean studio render bypassed Mercedes-AMG’s careful teaser campaign. Official interior reveals had already dropped in March 2026, showing dramatic screens and ambient lighting, yet the exterior remained tightly guarded.















The leak highlights ongoing tensions in the industry: digital files are nearly impossible to contain in an era of remote work and collaborative design tools. Mercedes has not commented officially, but the buzz has only heightened anticipation for the full debut. Expected to blend potent hybrid or electric powertrains with signature AMG drama, the 2027 GT 63 4-Door is shaping up as a direct rival to Porsche’s latest Panamera Turbo.



For enthusiasts, the early reveal is a treat—proof that even Stuttgart’s best-kept secrets rarely stay hidden for long.



Thanks to 00R for the tipoff...



