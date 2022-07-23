SPY PHOTOS! 500 Mile Range KIA Telluride EV SPIED With The BADDEST ASS Face You'll EVER SEE?!

You already know, I've owned both the 2020 Kia Telluride AND the 2021.
Loved them BOTH!
When I heard they were changing it for 2023 I was hoping to see AT LEAST a plug-in version with minimum 75 miles of range.
Or in a perfect world a 500 mile range fully electric version.
But that was not to be...
And sadly, this is NOT the face of a future Telluride although I wish it was.
It is a Chinese Zeekr 009 MPV. Don't look at the rest of the pics because they will hurt your eyes.
But oh, that face!
Discuss...