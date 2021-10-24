SPY PHOTOS! A WHALE Of A TAIL On The Tesla Model S Plaid.

Agent001 submitted on 10/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:17:56 PM
Category: Spy Shots
Are you seeing what we're seeing?An active whale tail-like spoiler on the Tesla Model S Plaid?What do you make of it? View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
