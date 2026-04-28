SPY PHOTOS: AMG Is Going Soft in 2027… Will Fans Be Loving It?

Mercedes-AMG is softening its approach to the SL roadster. The seventh-generation model will receive a comprehensive facelift in 2027 that trades some of its current razor-sharp edge for grand-tourer refinement, bringing it closer in spirit to the comfort-focused Maybach SL that has won widespread praise since its launch last year.



The biggest change is chassis tuning. Engineers have dialled back the SL’s firmness to create a plusher, more relaxed ride aimed squarely at traditional open-top cruising rather than track-day aggression. The move creates clearer separation from the harder-edged AMG GT coupe that shares its platform. “The overwhelming positive reaction to the Maybach SL showed us the way back to the model’s roots,” sources close to the project told Autocar.



Powertrain revisions are driven by stricter Euro 7 emissions rules. The entry-level SL 43’s 375 bhp four-cylinder is being dropped. In its place arrives a new SL 53 powered by a revised 3.0-litre straight-six turbo producing around 449 bhp, the same unit recently introduced in the GLC 53.



V8 fans will welcome an even bigger upgrade. Both the SL 55 and SL 63 will adopt the latest flat-plane-crank 4.0-litre V8 already fitted to the updated S-Class S 580. Mild-hybrid assistance via a starter-generator boosts efficiency and response. Outputs are expected to climb: the SL 55 should deliver approximately 537 bhp, while the flagship SL 63 will push close to 650 bhp — a healthy increase over the current 577 bhp. The SL 680 Maybach will use a slightly detuned version of the same V8 for around 612 bhp. The plug-in hybrid SL 63 SE Performance may not survive the update.



Styling changes are subtle but effective: fresh star-pattern LED headlights and taillights, plus minor bumper and grille tweaks. Inside, the cabin gains Mercedes’ latest MB.OS infotainment, a redesigned steering wheel and updated digital displays.



Arriving next year, the revised SL promises to be the most refined version yet — a true S-Class V8 grand tourer with the top down.











Softer ride, S-Class V8: Mercedes-AMG SL to become plusher in 2027 facelift ?? https://t.co/vR8Vci8URP pic.twitter.com/8Uew21UIDy — Autocar (@autocar) April 28, 2026



