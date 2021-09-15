SPY PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Look What EV We SPIED Today. Does It Look Good On-Road?

Agent001 submitted on 9/15/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:35 PM
Views : 478 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Our ace SPY 00K caught the 2022 Genesis GV60 today on road. The GV60 is built on the same all-electric platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. It will be launched globally soon. What do you think of it?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news