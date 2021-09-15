SPY PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Look What EV We SPIED Today. Does It Look Good On-Road?

Our ace SPY 00K caught the 2022 Genesis GV60 today on road. The GV60 is built on the same all-electric platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. It will be launched globally soon. What do you think of it?







