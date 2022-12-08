SPY PHOTOS: ANGEL Or DEMON? Let's WRAP About The GHOST Of Tesla Present?

Agent001 submitted on 8/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:49:11 AM
Views : 454 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
SPIED today in Escondido, Ca.The wrap color is called "Satin Ghost Flip'What's your opinion Spies?Is it an ANGEL or a DEMON?Special thanks to the owner for letting us photograph it!
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news