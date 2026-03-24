SPY PHOTOS! ANOTHER, MORE DETAILED Look At The Upcoming NEXT BMW M3

Even if it goes fully electric… does the new BMW M3 still deliver that signature thrill?



Fresh spy shots reveal the next-generation M3 (G84) testing hard, its muscular body cloaked in heavy camouflage yet screaming aggression. Bulging fenders flare wide over massive wheels, hinting at a broader stance and serious grip. Quad exhaust tips on the ICE/hybrid prototype confirm BMW isn’t abandoning the iconic inline-six just yet, while the upcoming electric iM3 variant promises quad-motor fury and Neue Klasse styling with bold LED “visor” lighting.



Will the sharper lines and electrified performance win over purists, or spark fresh debate? One thing’s clear: this M3 looks faster and meaner than ever.



Give us your opinion in the comments...













Por muy eléctrico que sea… ¿Mola el nuevo BMW M3? ???? https://t.co/PHCVbQVFoN pic.twitter.com/9WXmt54mVu — CocheSpias (@CocheSpias) March 24, 2026



