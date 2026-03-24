SPY PHOTOS! ANOTHER, MORE DETAILED Look At The Upcoming NEXT BMW M3

Agent001 submitted on 3/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:37 PM

Views : 646 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

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Even if it goes fully electric… does the new BMW M3 still deliver that signature thrill? 

Fresh spy shots reveal the next-generation M3 (G84) testing hard, its muscular body cloaked in heavy camouflage yet screaming aggression. Bulging fenders flare wide over massive wheels, hinting at a broader stance and serious grip. Quad exhaust tips on the ICE/hybrid prototype confirm BMW isn’t abandoning the iconic inline-six just yet, while the upcoming electric iM3 variant promises quad-motor fury and Neue Klasse styling with bold LED “visor” lighting.

Will the sharper lines and electrified performance win over purists, or spark fresh debate? One thing’s clear: this M3 looks faster and meaner than ever. 

Give us your opinion in the comments...









SPY PHOTOS! ANOTHER, MORE DETAILED Look At The Upcoming NEXT BMW M3

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