SPY PHOTOS! AS PREDICTED BY AUTO SPIES IN 2019! LOOKIE, WHAT Do We Have HERE? A NEW, Tesla Model Seen For The FIRST TIME?

In a thrilling twist for Tesla enthusiasts, spy photos have emerged revealing what appears to be a Cyber-SUV model in Tesla's prototyping room. These clandestine images, shared on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, showcase concept mockups of a rugged, angular SUV that echoes the iconic Cybertruck's stainless steel aesthetic but in a more family-friendly crossover form. Spotted amid clay models and scaled-down prototypes, this potential new vehicle has sparked wild speculation about Tesla expanding its Cyber lineup beyond the pickup truck.



The mockups, not full-sized but detailed enough to ignite imaginations, feature the signature sharp edges and futuristic vibe that defined the Cybertruck's debut. Forum members suggest these could be early designs abandoned in favor of the truck variant, possibly dating back to pre-Cybertruck brainstorming sessions. One user noted the "tent pack look" reminiscent of a coupe-style SUV, while others dream of it boasting high durability, a range extender, and even free supercharging perks in future releases.



Elon Musk and Tesla have yet to comment, but the timing couldn't be more electric. With the Cybertruck already turning heads on roads in 2025, a Cyber-SUV could target the booming electric SUV market, competing with rivals like Rivian's R1S or Ford's Mustang Mach-E. Imagine: bulletproof exoskeleton, blistering acceleration, and seating for the whole family—all wrapped in that unmistakable polygonal design.

Community reactions are buzzing. Some fans are all-in, proclaiming they'd snap one up for its blend of toughness and versatility. Others remain loyal to trucks, but admit a CyberCoup or SUV kit could be a game-changer. If real, this could signal Tesla's push into more diverse EV segments, potentially launching as early as 2026.



