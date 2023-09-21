SPY PHOTOS! Agent M PLUGS US INTO Some NEW Hyundai Products During Testing

Agent001 submitted on 9/21/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:28:03 AM
Views : 264 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Agent M was out spying today when he came across these two Hyundai's testing.And it looks the they were plug-in versions of the new Santa Fe and Elantra.Here's hoping the 2nd gen units get AT LEAST double the current 31 mile full electric range.Discuss...Check out ALL the Auto Spies photo galleries here
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news