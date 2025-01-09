SPY PHOTOS! Audi Concept For IAA 2025 LEAKED! Always Something There To Remind Me?

Audi has unveiled a radical new sports car concept inspired by the iconic TT, following a leaked image that offered an early glimpse ahead of its official reveal on September 2, 2025. The image, briefly posted to Audi Canada's social media before being removed, showcases a sleek, low-slung two-door coupe with unmistakable nods to the original TT's design. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner described it as a "bold step for the brand," emphasizing a forward-looking approach that honors Audi's design strengths—clarity and simplicity—without merely replicating the past.



This philosophy is mirrored in a promotional video on Audi's channels, proclaiming "the legends of yesterday are the blueprint for tomorrow" under the strapline "strive for clarity." The clip highlights inspirations from the TT, the 1991 Avus concept, and 1930s Auto Union grand prix cars. Döllner praised new design chief Massimo Frascella, noting, "It seems that he somehow had Audi in his mind for his whole career. Now is the time to let Audi out of the mind of Massimo Frascella."



The TT 2.0 concept features Bauhaus-inspired soft curves, sharp creases, mid-engine proportions echoing the R8, and an electric platform shared with Porsche's 718. Production is slated for 2027.



Comparing to Jaguar's 2024 Type 00 concept, there are many similarities. Both are electric sports car visions signaling brand rebirths, with sleek coupe profiles, exaggerated proportions, and heritage nods—Audi to TT and Avus, Jaguar to its leaping cat legacy. They share long hoods, bold lines, and futuristic aesthetics, though Audi's is more restrained and production-oriented, while Jaguar's exuberant modernism drew mixed reactions.









