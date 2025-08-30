SPY PHOTOS! Audi Q9 SPIED: Flagship SUV to Rival X7, GLS, and Range Rover with Bold Design and Luxury

The Audi Q9, recently spotted testing, is poised to launch in 2026 as Audi’s flagship SUV, sitting above the Q7 and Q8. It’s designed to compete with the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Range Rover in the full-size luxury SUV market. Built on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion, the Q9 will offer three-row seating for seven, with a possible six-seat option. Its exterior boasts a bold grille, split headlights, and a longer wheelbase than the Q7, ensuring generous third-row space. Expected powertrains range from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a twin-turbo V8 for the SQ9, with plug-in hybrid variants likely. Targeting markets like the U.S. and China, the Q9 will blend cutting-edge technology, premium materials, and a starting price around $85,000-$90,000, positioning it as a strong contender.



Each competitor brings unique strengths: the Range Rover offers iconic design and off-road capability, the X7 delivers sporty dynamics, and the GLS emphasizes plush comfort. Readers, which SUV’s features—be it the Q9’s tech, Range Rover’s heritage, X7’s performance, or GLS’s luxury—appeal to you most, and which would you choose?











