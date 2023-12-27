SPY PHOTOS: Audi RS 6 Avant E-tron Prototype SPIED!

The Audi RS 6 Avant e-tron prototype has been spotted, showcasing the brand's commitment to electrifying its high-performance lineup. This all-electric wagon, based on the A6 Avant e-tron concept, is expected to offer impressive performance and range.



The RS 6 e-tron prototype features a sleek and sporty design, with a low-slung silhouette and aggressive styling cues. It is expected to be powered by a dual-motor setup, delivering all-wheel drive and a combined output of around 600 horsepower. This would put it in the same league as its gas-powered counterpart, the RS 6 Avant.



The battery size and range details are yet to be confirmed, but the RS 6 e-tron is likely to benefit from Audi's advanced battery technology and fast-charging capabilities. The interior is also a mystery, but we can expect a high-tech cabin with large displays and a focus on connectivity and comfort.











