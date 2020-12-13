SPY PHOTOS! BEST Look YET At The NEXT Mercedes-Benz C-Class? Does It Trump The A4 Or The 3?
It's been redesigned from the ground up, and we're expecting it to be jam-packed with self-driving tech, hybrid engine options, and a load of interior styling cues borrowed from the new S-Class!
The question is, would you still choose the C-Class over the Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series?
