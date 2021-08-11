SPY PHOTOS: Bronco Raptor ALMOST Naked! First Shot!

The Bronco Raptor, available in the summer of 2022, is rumored to be equipped with a V-6 EcoBoost engine upgraded from the base offering. If this rumor is true, and if it shares the same level of improved horsepower of the F-150 Raptor, you could expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 450 horsepower –– not too shabby.



Sitting on 37s, the Bronco Raptor is taller from the factory than any of the current 6th-gen Broncos, and keeping with the trademark Raptor stance, much wider. Beefed-up suspension meets the iconic –– and often-copied –– front grille with the amber lights and more-aggressive exterior styling.







Head over to Bronco Nation for more shots at the link...





Read Article