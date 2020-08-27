SPY PHOTOS! CALL 911! Next Generation Mercedes SL Roadster SPIED In Germany!

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:55 PM
CAUGHT! The legend lives on: pre-production vehicles of the new SL Roadster embark on extensive road tests: Comprehensive practical trials of the new edition of the roadster icon in full swingAffalterbach.
The next generation of the legendary SL Roadster is going back to its roots, which lay in motorsport back in 1952. Mercedes-AMG, as the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz AG, has fittingly taken on the task of overall vehicle development for the reinterpretation of the legendary roadster. Following extensive digital development steps, test stand runs and simulator trials the new sports car is now entering a scheduled phase of wide-ranging dynamic driving tests – thus far at the Group's own Test and Technology Centre in Immendingen – and now also on public roads in some cases.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

— Agent001
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Mercedes is that about to kill the goose that lays golden eggs. The SL may have racing roots, but today's SL is an ultra luxury GT cruiser. The car serves the mature middle and senior population that value a smooth, epicurean, high style experience. No high performance, sports car difficult to get into, hard to get out of low slung vehicle will do as the SL. Mercedes may increase performance but they will NEVER sacrifice SL comfort.— skytop (View Profile)
— skytop
