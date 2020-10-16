SPY PHOTOS! CAUGHT In The FLESH! Next Hyundai Tucson SPIED!

Agent001 submitted on 10/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:52:56 PM

5 user comments | Views : 1,438 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Our favorite spy photographer Fred Khaz was at it again today!

And from the looks of it his spy radar was on point AGAIN as he caught the next Hyundai Tucson lightly disguised in the flesh.



Let us know your thoughts...





























































SPY PHOTOS! CAUGHT In The FLESH! Next Hyundai Tucson SPIED!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The multitude of shots of the same angle were so revelatory.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 7:25:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Agent001

Have you been reading the dictionary again?

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 8:31:53 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

No. I'm just better educated, hence the elevated level of diction. I furthermore have the common sense not to post a bevy of nearly identical images and therefore to purport that each one was essential. I can't wait for the photo essay of 50 nearly identical pictures taken with the new iPhone 12.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 8:47:47 PM | | Votes: 0   

Agent001

But they'll be the best Auto Spies iPhone pics yet! ;)

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 9:57:25 PM | | Votes: 2   

ricks0me

The swept up side window is being covered up. Big Yawn.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 10/17/2020 12:40:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]