SPY PHOTOS! CAUGHT In The FLESH! Next Hyundai Tucson SPIED!

Agent001 submitted on 10/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:52:56 PM
5 user comments | Views : 1,438 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Our favorite spy photographer Fred Khaz was at it again today!And from the looks of it his spy radar was on point AGAIN as he caught the next Hyundai Tucson lightly disguised in the flesh.
Let us know your thoughts...
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
The multitude of shots of the same angle were so revelatory.— MDarringer (View Profile)
The multitude of shots of the same angle were so revelatory.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 10/16/2020 7:25:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1
Have you been reading the dictionary again?001— Agent001 (View Profile)
Have you been reading the dictionary again?001
Posted on 10/16/2020 8:31:53 PM | | Votes: 2
No. I'm just better educated, hence the elevated level of diction. I furthermore have the common sense not to post a bevy of nearly identical images and therefore to purport that each one was essential. I can't wait for the photo essay of 50 nearly identical pictures taken with the new iPhone 12.— MDarringer (View Profile)
No. I'm just better educated, hence the elevated level of diction. I furthermore have the common sense not to post a bevy of nearly identical images and therefore to purport that each one was essential. I can't wait for the photo essay of 50 nearly identical pictures taken with the new iPhone 12.
Posted on 10/16/2020 8:47:47 PM | | Votes: 0
But they'll be the best Auto Spies iPhone pics yet! ;)001— Agent001 (View Profile)
But they'll be the best Auto Spies iPhone pics yet! ;)001
Posted on 10/16/2020 9:57:25 PM | | Votes: 2
The swept up side window is being covered up. Big Yawn. — ricks0me (View Profile)
The swept up side window is being covered up. Big Yawn.
— ricks0me (View Profile)
Posted on 10/17/2020 12:40:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news