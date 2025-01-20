SPY PHOTOS: DUMB AND DUMBER? First Porsche BLOWS IT With The Macan EV. NOW They're Getting Ready To FLUB It AGAIN With The Cayenne EV. IT LOOKS AWFUL.

Spy photos of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and Cayenne EV have sparked significant debate. We’re nicknaming these these ‘only electric’ Porsches as "Dumb and Dumber." The Macan EV, Porsche's first all-electric compact SUV, has been met with mixed reactions. While it boasts impressive specs like up to 630 hp and a 100-kWh battery pack, its design has been criticized for not straying far enough from its gas-powered sibling, possibly missing a chance to make a bolder statement in the electric vehicle market. Spy photos reveal a vehicle that, while sleek, seems to struggle with capturing the unique identity one might expect from an electric Porsche, leading to comments that it might not live up to the brand's reputation for innovative design.



As for the Cayenne EV, the situation appears even more dire according to some critics. Early spy shots suggest a design that echoes the Macan EV too closely, lacking the distinctiveness needed to differentiate itself in the luxury SUV segment. This repetition in design philosophy could be seen as a missed opportunity for Porsche to redefine what a premium electric SUV should look like, especially in an era where electric vehicles are not just about performance but also about creating a new aesthetic that speaks to the future of mobility. With the Cayenne EV potentially following a similar path, there's a growing concern that Porsche might be blowing it again by not pushing the boundaries of design innovation.



