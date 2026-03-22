SPY PHOTOS! Did The NEXT BMW M3 M4 Front End Just LEAK???

A major design leak has dropped, giving us our clearest look yet at the front end of BMW's upcoming all-electric M3 prototype. Built on the Neue Klasse platform and internally codenamed ZA0 (expected as the iM3), this next-generation performance sedan ditches the current model's controversial oversized grille for a bolder, more integrated look.



The new design features wider, kidney-shaped air intakes seamlessly blended with sleek headlights, muscular flared fenders, and an aggressive bumper that screams M-division attitude. Production bodywork appears nearly ready, hinting at a lowered stance, massive brakes, and dynamic proportions set to arrive around 2027.

This leak signals BMW's push to blend electric power—potentially 800+ hp—with unmistakable M3 heritage.



Enthusiasts are buzzing: is this the future of the iconic sports sedan, or a bold reinvention?



And do YOU believe it's REAL?











LEAKED



Next-generation prototype electric BMW M3's front-end design has been leaked pic.twitter.com/vWsuHhM4ob — CarsInPixels (@cars_pixels) March 22, 2026



