SPY PHOTOS! Did The NEXT BMW M3 M4 Front End Just LEAK???

Agent001 submitted on 3/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:41:24 PM

Views : 246 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

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A major design leak has dropped, giving us our clearest look yet at the front end of BMW's upcoming all-electric M3 prototype. Built on the Neue Klasse platform and internally codenamed ZA0 (expected as the iM3), this next-generation performance sedan ditches the current model's controversial oversized grille for a bolder, more integrated look.

The new design features wider, kidney-shaped air intakes seamlessly blended with sleek headlights, muscular flared fenders, and an aggressive bumper that screams M-division attitude. Production bodywork appears nearly ready, hinting at a lowered stance, massive brakes, and dynamic proportions set to arrive around 2027.
This leak signals BMW's push to blend electric power—potentially 800+ hp—with unmistakable M3 heritage.

Enthusiasts are buzzing: is this the future of the iconic sports sedan, or a bold reinvention? 

And do YOU believe it's REAL?








SPY PHOTOS! Did The NEXT BMW M3 M4 Front End Just LEAK???

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