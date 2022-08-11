SPY PHOTOS: ELECTRIC Porsche 718 Cayman And Boxster SPIED In Testing!

The next-generation Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster are set to adopt a bespoke electric sports car platform designed to mimic the current combustion cars’ mid-engined characters and which could go on to underpin future Audi and Lamborghini models.
These new images show what looks to be the fifth-generation, or '983', Boxster in prototype form but with seemingly production-ready styling - at least at the front and rear. There are no obvious giveaways to a zero-emission powertrain, but Autocar's spies say the exhaust outlet is a red herring, and the visible headlights and rear light bar are designs shared with the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Porsche Macan EV.
The company is aiming for pure-EVs to account for 50% of its global sales in 2025 and 80% in 2030, but has yet to confirm launch dates for pure-electric equivalents to the Porsche 911 sports car and Porsche Cayenne SUV.
