SPY PHOTOS: FACELIFTED 2022 BMW 3-Series SPOTTED!

The new facelifted BMW 3 Series has been spied by our photographers in its clearest guise yet, undergoing tests on public roads in Germany.



The executive saloon was pictured with an obscured front and rear, disguised by a black-and-white patterned livery.



A spoiler is clearly visible at the rear, while there's a spoiler lip, larger air intakes and a honeycomb-style grille at the front.



The 3 Series is yet to feature BMW’s controversial new grille but does receive freshly updated front and rear lights.







