SPY PHOTOS! FIRST Look At The Earl Grey And Purple Reign Wrangler Colors In REAL-LIFE!

One of the things people look forward to in the next model model year of a vehicle are the new colors.



The problem is when the manufacturers announce them, sometimes they have NO photos of them or they publish super processed studio shots and it's hard to tell what they'll look like on the street.



So it's always nice when the first real shots come out to help people potentially looking to order the product.



Here are the first shots of the 2023 Wrangler in Purple Reign and Earl Grey.











Lot's of people were saying the Earl Grey was a Bronco Cactus Grey clone, but the photos make it look more blue in it than on the Ford.



What say you Spies?





