SPY PHOTOS! Ferrari 12 Cilindri SPIED In Testing!

The Ferrari 12 Cilindri, unveiled in 2024, marks a significant chapter in Ferrari's legacy with its naturally aspirated V12 engine, a hallmark of the brand's commitment to performance and luxury. This grand tourer, succeeding models like the 812 Superfast, embodies the spirit of the iconic 365 GTB/4 Daytona with its sleek, aerodynamic design and modern touches like a dual-cockpit dashboard, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. The car's 12-cylinder engine promises exhilarating power, potentially exceeding 800 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission for rapid acceleration. It's not just a car; it's a statement of Ferrari's enduring prowess in crafting automotive masterpieces that appeal to both the heart and the road.















