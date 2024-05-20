SPY PHOTOS! For BETTER Or WORSE? Refreshed Ford Maverick SPIED Fully Undisguised On-Road.

The Refreshed Ford Maverick has been spotted fully undisguised, showcasing a revised front end that indicates a sporty version of the small truck. The spied model features a blacked-out grille and a sizable lower intake, hinting at a more aggressive aesthetic. The vehicle also sports a body-color panel below the grille, which seems like a last-minute addition, possibly indicating a focus on a street performance-oriented model. The potential inclusion of a 2.3t Maverick ST with paddle shifters and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system from the Focus has been speculated, although it might not be available with the tow package. This version could also feature a larger screen inside the cabin, enhancing the tech experience for the driver and passengers.

