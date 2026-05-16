SPY PHOTOS: Fresh Shots of the Upcoming Volvo XC60 SPIED!

The next-generation Volvo XC60 has been spied testing on public roads, giving enthusiasts the clearest look yet at Volvo’s popular midsize luxury SUV ahead of its expected refresh or redesign.



Captured in sleek black, the prototype reveals a sharply modern front end dominated by a distinctive perforated grille with the iconic iron mark at center, flanked by slim, signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights. The overall silhouette stays true to the current XC60’s elegant proportions, with a sloping roofline, blacked-out pillars, and sporty alloy wheels, but subtle updates to the rear include redesigned taillights and dual exhaust tips.



These spy shots suggest Volvo is evolving its Scandinavian design language with more tech-forward details while preserving the XC60’s refined, family-friendly character. Expect advanced electrification options, enhanced safety tech, and premium interiors when the new model arrives. Early signs point to a compelling blend of style and Swedish sensibility.











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