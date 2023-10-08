Agent001 submitted on 8/10/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:44 PM
Views : 570 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Step into a world of intrigue as Agent 00K's lens captures an enigmatic, camouflaged car. Now, it's your turn to play detective. Analyze the cryptic patterns, scrutinize design nuances, and venture a guess at the concealed brand and model. Every curve and detail could be a clue to unravel this automotive enigma. Engage your deduction skills to deduce whether it's a luxury sedan or mainstream model. Join fellow enthusiasts in this captivating investigation, share your insights, and unveil the secret behind the camouflaged car. Will you solve the puzzle that even 00K found alluring? The challenge awaits – ignite your inner detective and embark on this exhilarating journey of discovery!On first glance, we’re leaning KIA. How about you?Full photo gallery here
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
