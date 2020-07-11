SPY PHOTOS! Genesis GV70 Sport! Kermit Said It's Not EASY Being GREEN. But He Didn't Say MATTE Green.

Today Genesis held in South Korea a curious event where placed several GV70 parked around Seoul and also make a few driving routes to make some hype about the upcoming mid-sized SUV.

So the guys at GV70 club have photographed this GV70 Sport in matte green, also including the first look inside.

Genesis has also shown the GV70 Sport interior, which features a red dashboard and center console and red stitching throughout the interior. This combines with black suede/leatherette combination seats, a more traditional three-spoke steering wheel for those who aren’t fans of the unique two-spoke design from the GV80, and, in place of the aluminum, carbon patterned trim pieces on the door panels and the center console.


MDarringer

It so isn't attractive.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2020   

