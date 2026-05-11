SPY PHOTOS! Genesis GV90 Spied UNCOVERED! Will Coach Doors And A HEARSE Roof Have People DYING To Get One??

In a surprising turn for a heavily tested prototype, the all-new Genesis GV90 flagship SUV has been caught completely undisguised in a leaked video from a Korean crash-test facility. Posted to Instagram earlier today, the footage shows the massive electric luxury SUV parked among wrecked test mules from Genesis, Kia, Hyundai, and even rival brands. Despite some remaining camouflage, the GV90’s dramatic new design is now unmistakable.



The standout feature is its pillarless coach-door setup—suicide-style rear doors that open outward from the center. Genesis has engineered a complex multi-layer sealing system to maintain structural rigidity, cabin quietness, and weather protection without a traditional B-pillar. The rear fenders have been enlarged to house reverse hinges, creating a seamless, Rolls-Royce-like entry. Massive 24-inch “dish” wheels—the largest ever fitted to a Korean-market vehicle—fill the arches and echo the Neolun concept’s show-car presence.



Up front, intricate Micro Lens Array (MLA) headlamps feature jewel-like pixel patterns that integrate flush into the bodywork. The elongated silhouette emphasizes flagship proportions and aerodynamic efficiency.



Inside, the GV90 adopts a VIP four-seat layout with diamond-quilted leather, independent second-row captain’s chairs offering generous recline and legroom, and a rear console housing a removable tablet-style controller and wireless charger. Seatbelts are cleverly integrated into the front seats to accommodate the pillarless design.



By bringing coach doors and concept-level detailing to a production electric SUV, Genesis is boldly entering ultra-luxury territory long dominated by Rolls-Royce and Maybach. The GV90 signals the Korean brand’s serious intent to redefine flagship refinement. While exact pricing and launch timing remain under wraps, today’s leak confirms the GV90 will arrive as one of 2027’s most distinctive luxury SUVs.



Is it just us, or do you like LESS the more the covers come off?



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@GenesisWorldwide #gv90 was leaked! See more at https://t.co/BMQEikuK6a pic.twitter.com/0i79jiSghi — Korean Car Blog (@KoreanCarBlog) May 11, 2026



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