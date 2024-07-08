SPY PHOTOS! HYUNDAI Takes The Next Palisade For A Test Drive And Posts THIS Warning Sign To NOT Photograph It.

Agent001 submitted on 8/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:23:14 AM

Views : 466 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is THIS the absolute dumbest thing you've seen from a car company in 2024?






SPY PHOTOS! HYUNDAI Takes The Next Palisade For A Test Drive And Posts THIS Warning Sign To NOT Photograph It.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)