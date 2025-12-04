SPY PHOTOS! Hey HONCHO! Is THIS The $25K EV Pickup Backed By Bezos Coming On April 23rd?

Slate Automotive, backed by Jeff Bezos, is set to unveil a game-changing $25,000 electric pickup truck, with full details dropping on April 23rd. This affordable EV aims to shake up the truck market, blending rugged utility with eco-friendly innovation. While specifics remain under wraps, industry buzz suggests a compact yet capable design, targeting budget-conscious buyers and fleet operators. Slate’s focus on cost-efficiency could challenge giants like Ford and Rivian, especially as demand for accessible EVs grows. Rumors hint at a 200-mile range and practical features for work and play, but we’ll know more soon. Bezos’ involvement fuels speculation of advanced tech integration, possibly leveraging Amazon’s logistics expertise. As the reveal nears, excitement builds for a truck that could redefine value in the electric era. Stay tuned for Slate’s big moment—it might just steer the future of pickups.







This is, supposedly, the $25,000 electric pickup truck from Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Automotive. We'll get more details April 23rd. pic.twitter.com/ifiewmzsW6 — CXCarroll (@CXCarroll) April 12, 2025



