SPY PHOTOS: Hyundai IONIQ 6 SPIED On The Streets With A GLARING Omission.

A keen-eyed spy caught this photo of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 on the streets.



But as you can see it does NOT have the fancy electronic mirrors.











Check out the video below to see the mirrors and the quirky, Saab-like rear.





A bit of #KITT action with the new @Hyundai_Global #Ioniq6. Neat light show! Snapped by @aussiecarjourno. Review coming October 5! pic.twitter.com/EGqdGQR38L — Wheels (@WheelsAustralia) September 28, 2022



