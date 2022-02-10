SPY PHOTOS: Hyundai IONIQ 6 SPIED On The Streets With A GLARING Omission.

Agent001 submitted on 10/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:47:47 PM
A keen-eyed spy caught this photo of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 on the streets.But as you can see it does NOT have the fancy electronic mirrors.Check out the video below to see the mirrors and the quirky, Saab-like rear.A bit of #KITT action with the new @Hyundai_Global #Ioniq6. Neat light show! Snapped by @aussiecarjourno. Review coming October 5! pic.twitter.com/EGqdGQR38L— Wheels (@WheelsAustralia) September 28, 2022
