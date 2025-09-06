SPY PHOTOS! I'm WAITING Until AMG Releases An EV Before I Go Electric. Said NO ONE EVER!

In a move that’s shocked precisely zero people, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled spy photos (sorry, the photos LEAKED) of its first-ever electric vehicle, a 1,000-hp super sedan set to replace the GT 4-Door Coupe. The internet’s collective response? A resounding yawn. “I’m holding out for an AMG EV before I go electric,” said no one, ever, as the world continues to spin without bated breath for Affalterbach’s latest.



The AMG.EA platform, boasting axial-flux motors and a sleek, Vision AMG-inspired design, promises to rival the Porsche Taycan. But let’s be real: the only thing it’s rivaling right now is a Land Rover’s curb weight. Tipping the scales at potentially over 5,269 pounds, this “slippery” sedan might need a tow truck to escape its own gravitational pull. Flush door handles and spoked aero wheels scream “futuristic,” but the camouflage can’t hide the fact that it’s still a four-door snooze-fest trying to cosplay as a supercar.



AMG loyalists, clutching their V8s like life rafts, aren’t exactly queuing up to trade rumble for range. Posts on X echo the sentiment: “AMG’s EV flagship is gonna flop harder than their last hybrid.” With a reveal slated for June 2025, Mercedes is banking on hype to drown out the skeptics. Spoiler alert: it won’t. The only thing electrifying here is the audacity to think anyone was waiting.









