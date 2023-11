Dear God, tell us they are really not going to do this.



BTW, that line got us banned from VW press trips for over a year because we were the only site to predict it would flop when we did our initial review at the launch.



Oh, and they SO HATED that we called it the PHAETAL MISTAKE. Can we help it if God gave us creativity like that?!



It was just ANOTHER killer call from the Spies that EVERYONE in the auto media missed!









incredible pic.twitter.com/d753aMLVEd — CEO of Antifa (@CrazyWeeMonkey) November 11, 2023