SPY PHOTOS: If You Like The Porsche Color 'CHALK', This New 2021 Ford F-150 Color Will Send Your Senses Into DEEP SPACE!

You've read many articles on Auto Spies talking about how much of a role color plays. It can MAKE a vehicle or BREAK it.



And in today's world of cars colors have never been more interesting.



In the world of Porsche one of the recent colors really resonating with buyers is called CHALK.



It's not white, nor grey, but a mutation of the two. And it looks great especially on 911's.



So today I got surprised and had to do a double take when I saw this color on new 2021 Ford F-150.







The F-150 has never had a hugely exciting palette and has been pretty basic.



But this new color offering called 'Space White' shakes it up a little. Think of the Porsche chalk with a little blue sky in it.



It looks killer in person.



As I as chatting with a nice salesguy from Montreal at Perry Ford, Louis Harwood I told him it makes the base STX model look more expensive than it is. And who isn't tired of construction worker white?



So take a look and give us your thoughts. One bit of bad news...You cant get it on a King Ranch or Limited.



















































