SPY PHOTOS! Is BMW Developing An Elon Competitor Called The iBERTRUCK?

BMW, the epitome of luxury and performance, has decided to take on Tesla's Cybertruck in a battle of the titans. Introducing the BMW IBERTRUCK, a futuristic vehicle designed to redefine the boundaries of automotive engineering and, most importantly, to look like a giant, stainless steel potato.



The IBERTRUCK boasts a revolutionary exoskeleton made from recycled sporks and boasts a range of 400 miles on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds, but only if you're driving downhill with a strong tailwind.



BMW promises that the IBERTRUCK will be the most luxurious EV truck ever made, featuring heated and cooled cupholders, a built-in espresso machine, and a state-of-the-art sound system that can only play the greatest hits of Yanni.



The IBERTRUCK is set to be unveiled in the year 2030, or whenever BMW can figure out how to make a potato fly.



YES, this pic is a JOKE but it was TOO TEMPTING for us not to have a little fun!















2025 AMG truck https://t.co/kMcw6suQLb pic.twitter.com/4RPfJBypG7 — SanBrewer (@BrewerSan) April 6, 2024



