SPY PHOTOS! Is THIS The Low Priced Tesla Model 2 That Will Be UNVEILED On March 1st?

It is well-known that Tesla is working on an affordable electric vehicle that will be smaller and less expensive than the Model 3 and Model Y. The company is set to host an investor day on March 2, during which it is expected to reveal details about the new car's architecture. It will likely be called the Model 2 and be priced between $40,000 and $50,000, making it a competitor to entry-level EVs such as the BYD Atto 3 and GWM Ora.



Spy shots from a Korean BLATANT AUTO SPIES RIPOFF Autospy show a test mule of what is believed to be the Model 2, a small SUV being loaded onto a trailer. While the vehicle appears to have a similar design to the Mazda CX-30, it has Tesla's signature headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels. It is estimated that the Model 2 will be around 4.35-4.4 meters long and 1.8 meters tall, making it larger than a small car but smaller than a small SUV.



The Model 2 is expected to have multiple powertrain options, including a single-motor option with a standard battery pack that can travel up to 350 kilometers on a single charge, and a more expensive option with a larger battery that can travel up to 450-500 kilometers. Tesla may also offer a dual-motor performance version, as it does with the Model 3 and Model Y, but details have not been revealed yet.



More information about the Model 2 may be revealed in the coming months, along with updates to Tesla's Model 3 sedan and the possible release of the Cybertruck.











More pics here







