SPY PHOTOS! Is THIS the FIRST THREE-ROW GENESIS SUV? What SHOULD Have Come out BEFORE Telluride And Palisade?

In the fiercely competitive midsize SUV market, the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade have carved out a dominant niche since their 2020 debut. These sibling SUVs, built on a shared platform, have garnered widespread acclaim for their spacious interiors, advanced technology, and near-luxury appeal at mainstream prices. Both models offer three-row seating for up to eight passengers, robust 3.8-liter V6 engines producing 291 horsepower, and a host of family-friendly features like power-folding third rows in the Palisade and rugged styling in the Telluride. Their success, evidenced by awards like MotorTrend’s 2020 SUV of the Year for the Telluride and top rankings from Consumer Reports, underscores their ability to disrupt the segment, outshining competitors like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. Yet, as impressive as these vehicles are, a lingering question remains: could Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, have stolen the spotlight with a three-row luxury SUV before the Telluride and Palisade?



The Genesis GV80, introduced in 2021, marked the brand’s entry into the SUV market. While it’s a formidable contender in the midsize luxury segment, its third-row seating is limited to one specific trim (the Advanced+ package with the V6 engine) and is notably cramped, making it less practical for families needing functional three-row space. Priced starting at $49,925, the GV80 offers a rear-wheel-drive platform, a choice between a 2.5-liter turbo-four (304 hp) or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 (over 365 hp), and a premium interior that rivals luxury stalwarts like the Mercedes-Benz GLE. However, its third row is more of an afterthought than a core feature, with tight legroom unsuitable for adults or larger car seats, as noted in forums like Reddit. This limitation has hindered its appeal compared to the Telluride and Palisade, which boast more usable third rows and cargo capacities of 21 and 18 cubic feet behind the third row, respectively.



In 2021, AutoSpies.com argued that Genesis missed a golden opportunity by not launching a three-row SUV before the Telluride and Palisade. They suggested that a premium three-row Genesis, blending the Palisade’s refinement with the Telluride’s bold design and elevating it with Genesis-level luxury, would have made the brand “hotter than a firecracker out of the gate.” Instead, Genesis prioritized a 3-series competitor, the G70 sedan, which, while well-received, catered to a shrinking market segment. AutoSpies contended that a flagship three-row SUV could have capitalized on the SUV craze, positioning Genesis as a direct rival to brands like Lexus and BMW from the outset.



The potential for a three-row Genesis SUV remains tantalizing. A vehicle combining the Telluride’s rugged versatility, the Palisade’s upscale touches, and the GV80’s luxurious appointments—think Nappa leather, a 21-speaker audio system, and advanced driver aids—could dominate the luxury family SUV market. With a spacious third row, ample cargo space, and Genesis’s signature rear-wheel-drive dynamics, it could appeal to buyers seeking both practicality and prestige at a price undercutting German competitors. The Telluride and Palisade’s success proves the Hyundai Motor Group’s ability to deliver segment-leading SUVs, and a Genesis variant could elevate this formula further.



However, the GV80’s underperforming third row and limited availability suggest Genesis underestimated the demand for family-oriented luxury SUVs. AutoSpies’ critique highlights a strategic misstep: by focusing on sedans first, Genesis may have missed the chance to capture the SUV-driven market early. A three-row Genesis could have set the tone for the brand’s identity, blending affordability with luxury in a way the Telluride and Palisade only hint at.



So, was AutoSpies.com right? Should the Koreans have listened to their advice in 2021 and prioritized a three-row Genesis SUV? Share your thoughts below—could a flagship Genesis SUV have redefined the luxury market, or was the brand’s sedan-first approach the smarter play?











