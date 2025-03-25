SPY PHOTOS! Jeep Recon EV Prototype SPIED! Does It Look Like A Chinese CLONE Of A DEFENDER? And Will There Be A HYBRID?

Jeep’s upcoming Recon, recently spotted in prototype form, is turning heads with its striking resemblance to the new Land Rover Defender. The rugged, boxy silhouette and upright stance of the Recon echo the Defender’s iconic design, signaling Jeep’s intent to compete head-on in the off-road SUV market. While the prototype was heavily camouflaged, its bold proportions suggest a vehicle built for adventure, blending Jeep’s heritage with modern flair.



Adding intrigue to the Recon’s debut, Stellantis North America COO Antonio Filosa recently hinted at a potential hybrid variant. Speaking on the company’s electrification strategy, Filosa noted, “While being faithful to our main strategy of deep electrification, we can think about opportunities on Recon. Let’s see: Recon will be built on a platform that is very versatile.” He elaborated, “We are just studying [development on the Recon] and just analyzing if there are options for the future — but so far it’s BEV.” This suggests the Recon is primarily designed as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV), but Stellantis is keeping its options open.



If the hybrid variant gets the green light, it could debut as early as 2026. Speculation points to a powertrain featuring a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four engine paired with electrification, offering a compromise for markets where EV skepticism persists. This flexibility could broaden the Recon’s appeal, particularly in regions where charging infrastructure lags or buyers prefer the familiarity of a gas-electric hybrid.



The Recon’s versatile platform and Jeep’s off-road pedigree position it as a formidable contender against the Defender. While its electric roots align with Stellantis’ push toward sustainability, the potential hybrid option reflects a pragmatic response to diverse market demands. As testing progresses, the Recon promises to blend rugged capability with forward-thinking tech—whether fully electric or hybridized—making it a vehicle to watch in the evolving SUV landscape.



Is it DOA if it doesn't come out the door in a HYBRID version as well?



