SPY PHOTOS: Jidu Robo-01 CAUGHT Testing In China! BETTER Looking Than The Cadillac Lyriq?

Agent001 submitted on 9/5/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:40:08 PM
Views : 106 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Is it BETTER looking than the Cadillac Lyriq?Prototypes of the Robo-01 have been spied testing ahead of a planned start to Chinese sales in 2023. The new SUV is the first model from #Jidu, a Shanghai-based electric car joint venture operated by @GeelyGroup and China's leading internet search and services company, @Baidu_Inc pic.twitter.com/ky9dZyj1DQ— Greg Kable (@GregKable) September 5, 2022
Prototypes of the Robo-01 have been spied testing ahead of a planned start to Chinese sales in 2023. The new SUV is the first model from #Jidu, a Shanghai-based electric car joint venture operated by @GeelyGroup and China's leading internet search and services company, @Baidu_Inc pic.twitter.com/ky9dZyj1DQ— Greg Kable (@GregKable) September 5, 2022
Prototypes of the Robo-01 have been spied testing ahead of a planned start to Chinese sales in 2023. The new SUV is the first model from #Jidu, a Shanghai-based electric car joint venture operated by @GeelyGroup and China's leading internet search and services company, @Baidu_Inc pic.twitter.com/ky9dZyj1DQ
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news